Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July 2023

The Australia Cup features an intriguing play-off between two A-League teams this weekend as Newcastle Jets lock horns with Melbourne Victory in an important clash at the Larrakia Park on Sunday.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Preview

Melbourne Victory finished in 11th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Brisbane Roar last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, secured a 10th-place finish in the league table last season and have also struggled in recent months. The Jets suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sydney FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne Victory have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets and have won 22 out of the 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle Jets' 21 victories.

Newcastle Jets lost their last two matches of the game in the A-League last season, suffering defeats against Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners and have conceding a total of five goals in the process.

Melbourne Victory played out only four draws in their 26 matches in the A-League last season - the lowest such tally in the competition in the 2022-23 edition.

Newcastle Jets are winless in eight of their last nine matches in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Macarthur FC in April this year.

After a run of two consecutive victories against Newcastle Jets in which they scored a total of six goals, Melbourne Victory lost their previous such game by a 2-1 margin.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Newcastle Jets have struggled to impose themselves over the past year and will need to present their best selves in this fixture. The Jets can pack a punch on their day and have a good squad at their disposal.

Melbourne Victory also have issues to resolve and are in the midst of a difficult transition. Newcastle Jets are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Melbourne Victory

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle Jets

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Melbourne Victory to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Trent Buhagiar to score - Yes