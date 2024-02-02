Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2024

Newcastle Jets will welcome Melbourne Victory to McDonald Jones Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Preview

Newcastle Jets are lagging behind in the standings, dropping 11 points in their last five matches. They sit in the 10th spot with 16 points, trailing table-toppers Wellington Phoenix by double digits (12 points) ahead of matchday 16. The hosts returned to winning ways at home on Tuesday after three unsuccessful trips (D1, L2).

The Jets had three home games lined up, but have won one and lost another. They will hope to make the most of the remaining home game to claim maximum points. The visitors prevailed 5-3 in the sides’ previous clash in Melbourne but their last trip to Newcastle ended in a 2-2 draw.

Melbourne Victory are second-placed with 26 points – two points behind the top spot. They remain undefeated this season, with six wins and eight draws. They are pushing to regain the summit, which they occupied for some time and must avoid dropping points. Two other teams are hot on their heels with 24 points each.

Big V are the only team not to have conceded a defeat so far this season. They also boast the highest goal differential (+11). Melbourne Victory will take confidence from their impressive away record as they head for this game. They are unbeaten on the road and have won four of their seven away matches.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Melbourne Victory.

Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Melbourne Victory.

Newcastle Jets have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Melbourne Victory have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five away matches.

Newcastle Jets have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Melbourne Victory have won twice and drawn thrice.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Interestingly, the league’s current top two scorers are from both clubs. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos boasts 10 goals, scoring almost half of Newcastle Jets’ 24 goals. He remains the side’s main attacking threat.

Bruno Fornaroli is the top scorer, with 13 goals for Melbourne Victory. He will be the man to watch out for at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

Melbourne Victory are expected to win based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Melbourne Victory

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Melbourne Victory to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Newcastle Jets to score - Yes