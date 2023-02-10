Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023 

Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory will battle for three points in the Australian A League on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Perth Glory last weekend. Perth twice took the lead through Luke Bodnar and Mark Beevers but were pegged back on each occasion, with Archie Goodwin netting an 88th-minute equaliser.

Melbourne, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comeback 3-1 home win over Wellington Phoenix. Oskar Zawada put the visitors ahead in the 13th minute, but goals from Bruno Fornaroli, Jake Brimmer and Tomi Juric helped Melbourne claim the win.

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc We're in for a trip to Queensland tomorrow, and Melina is back in contention to make the match day squad! Who remembers when Melina Ayres nearly broke Brisbane's net with this wonderstrike in 2018?We're in for a trip to Queensland tomorrow, and Melina is back in contention to make the match day squad! Who remembers when Melina Ayres nearly broke Brisbane's net with this wonderstrike in 2018? 💥 We're in for a trip to Queensland tomorrow, and Melina is back in contention to make the match day squad! https://t.co/XeHTJvyocz

Despite their win, Melbourne remain rooted to the bottom of the table, having garnered 14 points from as many games. Newcastle sit in eighth spot with 18 points to show for their efforts after 15 outings.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 48 previous occasions in the past, with Melbourne leading 21-18, while nine games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 saw Melbourne win 4-0 at hone.

Their last four head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Melbourne's last six league games have had goals at both ends.

Five of Newcastle's last seven league games have produced less than three goals.

Melbourne's win over Wellington Phoenix snapped a run of six league games without a win.

Newcastle form guide: D-W-D-D-L; Melbourne form guide: W-L-L-D-L

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne's win over Wellington Phoenix would have come as a relief, as they ended their six-game winless run. The manner of the win would also have boosted their confidence, as they showed great determination to come back from a one-goal deficit.

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc New signing Fernando Romero speaks our kind of language 🗣 New signing Fernando Romero speaks our kind of language 🗣 https://t.co/0biAjHqy95

Newcastle, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten streak but have shown a high propensity for stalemates, with three of their last four games ending in a share of the spoils.

Although either team could nick a win, the points could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes