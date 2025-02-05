Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Newcastle Jets will entertain Melbourne Victory at Newcastle International Sports Centre in the A-League on Saturday. Newcastle have won three of their 14 league games this season and are in 11th place with 12 points. Victory have fared much better and are in third place with 25 points.

The hosts are winless in their last four league games, playing two draws on the spin. They played Central Coast Mariners last week and were held to a 2-2 away draw. Substitute Lachlan Rose halved the deficit in the 59th minute and Mark Natta, who assisted Rose's goal, leveled the scores in the 87th minute.

The visitors made it two wins on the spin last week with a 2-0 away triumph over Perth Glory. Nishan Velupillay scored in the 61st minute and Clarismario Santos Rodrigues doubled their lead five minutes later.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 60 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors leading 25-23 in wins and 12 games ending in draws.

Victory were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season, recording a home win and playing out a draw in the reverse fixture.

The visitors have outscored the Jets 24-18 in the league thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding eight fewer goals (17).

Newcastle Jets have endured a winless run at home across all competitions this season and have lost four of their six A-League home games.

Melbourne Victory have scored at least two goals in five of their six league games in 2025.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their eight away games in the A-League this season.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Jets have won just one of their last seven league games, conceding 15 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless at home in the A-League since April 2024, which is a cause for concern.

Big V are on a two-game winning streak, keeping consecutive clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have lost just one of their last six A-League away games in this fixture, recording three wins, and are strong favorites.

Considering the Jets' poor home record this season and Victory's upturn in form, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Melbourne Victory

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

