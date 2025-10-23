Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Newcastle Jets will welcome Melbourne Victory to McDonald Jones Stadium in the A-League on Friday. Both teams endured a winless start to their league campaign last week and will look to bounce back here.
The Jets failed to continue their great run from the title-winning Australia Cup campaign and lost 3-2 away to the Central Coast Mariners last week. Lachlan Rose had equalized for them in the 80th minute, but Eli Adams failed to give them the lead in stoppage time. This proved costly, as Nicholas Duarte added the third goal for the Mariners in the eighth minute of stoppage time.
The visitors were held to a goalless draw by reigning Premiers Auckland in their campaign opener last week and will look to open their goalscoring account here.
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 55 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with Victory having a narrow 22-21 lead in the head-to-head record, and 12 games have ended in draws.
- The Jets were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.
- Eight of the last 10 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in their last three regular season of the A-League, playing two draws.
- Newcastle Jets, meanwhile, are winless in their last four regular-season games, suffering three defeats.
- Victory were one of just three teams that failed to open their goalscoring record last week. The Jets, meanwhile, conceded three goals in their campaign opener, more than any other side.
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction
The Jets are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture, with two ending in draws. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in this fixture, recording three wins, and will look to build on that form.
Big V kept a clean sheet in their campaign opener and will look to build on that defensive form here. Notably, they have won their last two away games in the A-League regular season, scoring five goals.
Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.
Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Melbourne Victory
Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes