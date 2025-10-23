Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Newcastle Jets will welcome Melbourne Victory to McDonald Jones Stadium in the A-League on Friday. Both teams endured a winless start to their league campaign last week and will look to bounce back here.

Ad

The Jets failed to continue their great run from the title-winning Australia Cup campaign and lost 3-2 away to the Central Coast Mariners last week. Lachlan Rose had equalized for them in the 80th minute, but Eli Adams failed to give them the lead in stoppage time. This proved costly, as Nicholas Duarte added the third goal for the Mariners in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

The visitors were held to a goalless draw by reigning Premiers Auckland in their campaign opener last week and will look to open their goalscoring account here.

Ad

Trending

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 55 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with Victory having a narrow 22-21 lead in the head-to-head record, and 12 games have ended in draws.

The Jets were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in their last three regular season of the A-League, playing two draws.

Newcastle Jets, meanwhile, are winless in their last four regular-season games, suffering three defeats.

Victory were one of just three teams that failed to open their goalscoring record last week. The Jets, meanwhile, conceded three goals in their campaign opener, more than any other side.

Ad

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Jets are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture, with two ending in draws. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in this fixture, recording three wins, and will look to build on that form.

Big V kept a clean sheet in their campaign opener and will look to build on that defensive form here. Notably, they have won their last two away games in the A-League regular season, scoring five goals.

Ad

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Melbourne Victory

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More