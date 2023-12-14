Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

Newcastle Jets will welcome Perth Glory to the McDonald Jones Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday eight clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 away victory over Wellington Phoenix last weekend. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Clayton Taylor's strike to inspire the win.

Perth Glory, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Melbourne City. Salim Khelifi missed a 20th-minute penalty for the hosts but Tolgay Arslan made no such mistake from the spot 18 minutes later. Adam Taggart drew the game level in first-half injury time, while Matthew Leckie scored the match-winner in the 66th minute.

The defeat left them in 11th spot in the table, having garnered four points from seven games. Newcastle Jets are eighth with eight points to show for their efforts in seven games.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 53rd meeting between the two sides. Perth Glory have 27 wins to their name, Newcastle Jets were victorious on 10 occasions while 15 games ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting in October 2023 when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

The last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this sequence producing at least four goals.

Perth Glory have lost all four away games they have played this season.

Six of Newcastle Jets' seven league games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Newcastle Jets have scored two goals or more in each of the last six head-to-head games.

The last three head-to-head games have ended in 2-2 draws.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction

Newcastle Jets ended their two-game losing streak over the weekend and will try to win consecutive games for the first time since February.

Perth Glory's season has started poorly and they have the joint-worst away record in the league.

Games between these two sides tend to be high-scoring and this trend could continue. We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with a narrow win.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 3-2 Perth Glory

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Newcastle Jets to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 Over 9.5 corner kicks