Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2025

The action continues in round 16 of the Austrian A-League as Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory square off at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday. David Zdrilic’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last 12 encounters since a 2-1 win in March 2021.

Newcastle Jets were left empty-handed for the second consecutive game as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Western United at the Ironbark Fields last Friday.

Robert Stanton’s side have failed to win four of their last five matches — losing three and claiming one draw — with a 1-0 victory over Brisbane Roar on January 7 being the exception.

Newcastle Jets have picked up 10 points from their 12 A-League matches to sit 11th in the league standings, one point and one place above this weekend’s visitors, albeit with two games in hand.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, were sent crashing back down to earth last time out when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers at the HBF Park. This followed a 1-0 victory over Auckland FC on January 11, a result which saw their run of three back-to-back defeats come to an end.

While Perth Glory will be looking to bounce back this weekend, they journey to the McDonald Jones Stadium, where they have failed to win their last nine visits, losing four and claiming five draws since November 2019.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 61 meetings between the sides, Perth Glory boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 19 occasions.

Perth Glory have failed to win their last 12 games against Newcastle Jets, losing four and claiming eight draws since a 2-1 victory in March 2021.

The Jets have failed to taste victory in their five home matches this season, losing four and claiming one draw while conceding nine goals and scoring four so far.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction

The last nine meetings between Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory have produced a combined 38 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

The Jets’ home advantage gives them an edge over Perth Glory and we are tipping them to secure all three points.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 3-1 Perth Glory

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle Jets to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last nine clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in the last nine meetings between the two teams)

