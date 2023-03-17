Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023 

Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 21 fixture on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 home defeat against Adelaide United. Craig Goodwin was the star of the show, opening the scoring and providing two first-half assists to help Newcastle bag all three points.

Perth, meanwhile, triumphed over WS Wanderers with a narrow 1-0 home win. They found themselves reduced to ten men in only the second minute following Jordan Elsey's second-minute dismissal. Tomislav Mrcela received his marching orders for the visitors with six minutes to go before Aaron McEneff's strike in the fifth minute of injury time settled the contest.

The victory saw the Glory climb to tenth spot in the standings, having garnered 23 points from 20 games. Newcastle, meanwhile, are eighth with 24 points to show for their efforts after 20 outings.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 51st meeting between the two sides, with Perth leading 27-10.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 was a 2-2 draw.

Eleven of their last 12 meetings have had goals at both ends.

Six of Newcastle's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Perth are winless in their last seven away league games, losing six.

Newcastle are unbeaten in the last seven meetings with Perth.

Perth have the worst away record in the league, having garnered just four points from ten games.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth are coming off three successive defeats and also have the worst away record in the league this season.

Newcastle Jets, for their part, have not fared much better, but their recent record against the Glory could boost their chances of a win. The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Perth

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Newcastle to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Newcastle to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes