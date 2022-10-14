Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2022

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Perth Glory lock horns with Newcastle Jets in an important clash at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Saturday.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Preview

Perth Glory are currently at the bottom of the A-League standings and have endured a poor year so far. The Western Australian outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, will play their first game of the new season this weekend after an inconsistent 2021-22 campaign. The Jets crashed out of the Australia Cup at the hands of Adelaide United in their previous official game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Perth Glory have a good record against Newcastle Jets and have won 29 out of the 53 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Jets' 11 victories.

Perth Glory won only four of their 26 matches in the A-League last season, scoring 20 goals in the process - the lowest in the competition.

Newcastle Jets have scored an astonishing nine goals in their last two matches against Perth Glory and have conceded only two goals in these games.

Perth Glory are winless in their last five matches against Newcastle Jets in all competitions, with their previous victory in the Jets coming in the A-League in March last year.

Perth Glory have found the back of the net in five of their last six matches against Newcastle Jets and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth Glory have endured a dismal year so far and are in desperate need of an overhaul to remain competitive in the A-League. The Western Australian side have made a few changes to their squad in recent months and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have been plagued by inconsistency this year and have a few issues of their own to address this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Perth Glory

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Newcastle Jets to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Fornaroli to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes