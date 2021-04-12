Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Perth Glory lock horns with Newcastle Jets at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Tuesday. Both teams have struggled to hit their peak this season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Perth Glory are currently in 10th place in the A-League standings and have experienced a disconcerting slump in recent weeks. The Western Australian outfit suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Sydney FC and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, find themselves in 11th place in the league table and have suffered a miserable campaign so far. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Melbourne Victory in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

We’re designing the 2021/22 kit and we want to know … should the home jersey be gold, blue or red and blue? Voice your opinion 👇#ALeague #NeverTearUsApart pic.twitter.com/E44Zikw1Qa — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) April 11, 2021

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have an exceptional record against Newcastle Jets and have won 24 games out of a total of 42 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only eight victories against Perth Glory and will need to improve their record in this fixture,

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a narrow 2-1 victory for Perth Glory. Newcastle Jets were unable to make the most of their chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this match.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-D-L

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Lucas Mauragis, Archie Goodwin, and John Koutroumbis going into this game. The Jets have struggled in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Lucas Mauragis, Archie Goodwin, John Koutroumbis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are suffering from long-term knocks for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

All set for the Jets...@RichGarcia19 discusses the challenge of taking on @NewcastleJetsFC in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday.

To view the full presser, which includes the latest on @chrisikonomidis, click here: https://t.co/epBo5FF02x@ALeague @InceptionVideo #OneGlory pic.twitter.com/eiZO6XMFVb — Perth Glory FC (@PerthGloryFC) April 11, 2021

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction

Newcastle Jets have endured a difficult string of results so far this season and have suffered seven defeats on the trot in the A-League. The Jets cannot afford yet another defeat this week and will need to play out of their skins in this match.

Perth Glory have also had their troubles this season and need to obtain a positive result from this fixture. The away side has been slightly better this year and can potentially win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-3 Perth Glory

