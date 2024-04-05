Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2024 

Newcastle Jets welcome Sydney FC to the Mcdonald Jones Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday 23 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Melbourne City last weekend.

Sydney FC, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Perth Glory. They went ahead through Joe Lolley's 25th-minute penalty but were reduced to 10 men when Jake Girdwood-Reich received his marching orders nine minutes later. The Glory equalised through Kaelan Majekodunmi in the 72nd minute.

The stalemate left them in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 35 points from 23 games. Newcastle Jets are 11th with 21 points to their name.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides. Sydney FC were victorious on 29 occasions, Newcastle Jets have 10 wins to their name while 12 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2024 when Sydney claimed a 4-0 home win.

The last four head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Nine of Sydney FC's last 10 league games have seen both teams score.

Newcastle Jets are winless in their last nine games (four losses).

Newcastle Jets have the worst home record in the league with 10 points garnered from 10 games in front of their fans.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Prediction

Newcastle Jets have been one of the biggest strugglers this season and are currently just two points off the foot of the table. They have not won a league game in almost three months. They have also struggled in front of goal, with four of their last six games producing less than three goals.

Sydney FC have won the last three head-to-head games on the spin. They are comfortably in the playoff spots and hold a five-point advantage over seventh-placed Melbourne City. Furthermore, the Sky Blues are the league's highest scorers on their travels, having scored 22 goals in 12 away games. They have conceded the same amount of goals.

We are backing Ufuk Talay's side to claim all three points with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Sydney FC

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals