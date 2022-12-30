Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1st 2023

Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC get 2023 underway when they lock horns at the McDonald Jones Stadium in round 10 of the A-League on Sunday.

The Jets are unbeaten in three consecutive games against the visitors and will look to continue in the same vein.

Newcastle Jets returned to winning ways last Tuesday when they saw off Adelaide United 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, the Jets were on a two-game losing streak, suffering successive defeats against Brisbane Roar and Central Coast Mariners respectively.

With 12 points from nine matches, Newcastle Jets are currently sixth in the A-League table, level on points with fifth-placed Adelaide United.

Meanwhile, Sydney FC failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 3-0 home thrashing at the hands of Macarthur.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Central Coast Mariners on December 17 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

With 10 points from a possible 27, Sydney FC are currently 10th in the league standings, just three points above rock-bottom Perth Glory.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sydney FC have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 51 meetings between the teams.

Newcastle Jets have managed 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 12 different occasions.

The Jets have avoided defeat in their last three games against Sydney FC, claiming two draws and one win since a 2-1 loss in March 2021.

Sydney FC are on a run of four losses from their last five A-League matches, with a 2-1 win over Melbourne City on December 10 being the exception.

Newcastle Jets have lost their last two home matches in the league, while picking up just two wins in seven outings since April.

Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC Prediction

Fresh off the back of ending their losing streak, Newcastle Jets will head into the new year in sky-high spirits. The Jets take on a Sydney FC side who have struggled to get going in recent weeks and we are backing them to grind out the win, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Sydney FC

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle Jets

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last seven meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven clashes between the teams)

