Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Fresh off ending their three-game losing streak in the A-League, Newcastle Jets will host Sydney FC at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, head into the game on a three-game winning streak across competitions and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

The Jets returned to winning ways on Friday by comfortably seeing off Wellington Phoenix 4-0 on home turf. Before that, the Jets were on a four-game winless run, including three consecutive defeats.

The win saw the Jets rise to tenth in the A-League standings, having picked up 18 points from ten games.

Meanwhile, Sydney FC maintained their fine run of results, claiming a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Western United in their last outing.

The Sky Blues have now won their last three games across competitions, including a 5-0 victory over Kaya-Iloilo in the AFC Champions League on March 8. With 24 points from 18 games, Sydney FC are fifth on the log, level on points with Melbourne Victory in the final playoff spot.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head

Sydney FC boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 50 meetings between the two teams. The Jets have picked up only nine wins in this period, including three in the last ten meetings, while 12 games have ended all square.

Newcastle Jets Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D.

Sydney FC Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Team News

Newcastle Jets

The hosts will take to the pitch without the duo of Archie Goodwin and Ben Kantarovski, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Kantarovski.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sydney FC

The visitors remain without the services of Luke Brattan, Chris Zuvela, Calem Nieuwenhof and Michael Zullo, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Chris Zuvela, Calem Nieuwenhof, Michael Zullo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Predicted XIs

Newcastle Jets (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Angus Thurgate, Jordan O'Doherty; Savvas Siatravanis, Daniel Penha, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze.

Sydney FC (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Mustafa Amini, Milos Ninkovic; Luciano Narsingh, Adam Le Fondre.

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Newcastle Jets vs Sydney FC Prediction

Coming off last week’s dominant victory over the Phoenix, the Jets will head into Friday’s game full on confidence as they look to move into the playoffs places.

However, they will face a tricky test against a Sydney FC side whom they have beaten on just nine occasions in their last 50 meetings. Given the form of both teams, the Sky Blues are expected to win once again.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Sydney FC.

Edited by Bhargav