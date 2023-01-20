Newcastle Jets vs Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2023 

Newcastle Jets will welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to the McDonald Jones Stadium for an Australian A League fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Western United last weekend. Lachlan Wales and Daniel Stynes scored within four minutes of each other in the first half to share the spoils at fulltime.

Western Sydney Wanderers also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Melbourne City on home turf. Brandon Borello put them ahead in the 19th minute, while Richard van der Venne leveled matters in the 58th minute.

The respective draws left Newcastle Jets and WS Wanderers in 10th and third positions respectively. The former have managed just 13 points from 12 matches, while WS Wanderers have 19 points to their name.

Newcastle Jets vs Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 29 occasions in the past. Wanderers lead 11-9, while nine games in the past ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2022 when Wanderers claimed a 2-0 home win.

Newcastle Jets have lost each of their last three home games and failed to score in the last two.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games saw both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Newcastle Jets' last six matches have produced less than three goals.

Newcastle Jets' 1-1 draw with Western United halted a run of five successive games involving them where one side failed to find the back of the net. It was also their first draw since May 2022.

Newcastle Jets vs Wanderers Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers currently sit in the Championship playoff spots and will be aiming for all three months to solidify their grip on third spot.

Newcastle Jets come into the game in poor form, especially on home turf where they have lost their last three games. Goals have proven hard to come by for Mark Ruden's side, with their 10 goals scored currently the joint-lowest in the league.

The game is likely to be a cagey affair, in line with games which both sides have contested this season. We are backing Western Sydney Wanderers to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 0-1 WS Wanderers

Newcastle Jets vs Western Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Western Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

