Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Newcastle Jets will host Wellington Phoenix at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Australian A-League campaign. The home side have enjoyed a largely positive campaign, although a top-six finish now looks out of reach as they sit ninth in the table with five games left to play in the regular season.

Ad

They played out a 3-3 draw against Macarthur in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points on the road after taking a 3-1 lead in the 71st minute before their opponents came back to snatch a point late in the day.

Wellington Phoenix, meanwhile, have endured a thoroughly underwhelming season and are set to finish outside the playoff spots for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign. They picked up a good point in their 2-2 draw against Western Sydney Wanderers last weekend with strikes from Corban Piper and Francisco Geraldes securing a point for the Nix.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit 11th in the table, are five points behind their weekend opponents and will be looking to cut that gap on Saturday.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Newcastle and Wellington. The home side have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times, with their other seven contests ending in draws.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing three of their previous four.

Newcastle have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

The Nix have scored 21 goals in the Australian top flight this season. Only Perth Glory (15) have managed fewer.

Ad

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The Jets are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning four of their five games prior. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

Wellington are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in their last eight games. They have lost six of their last eight games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Ad

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Newcastle Jets to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback