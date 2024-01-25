Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Newcastle Jets and Wellington Phoenix will battle for three points in an A-League round 14 clash on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to build on their 3-1 victory over Brisbane Roar at the same venue on Tuesday. Apostolos Stametelopoulos scored a brace while Lucas Maragis added a third in the 57th minute to inspire the win. Ayom Majok scored a 71st-minute consolation strike for the 10-man visitors.

Wellington Phoenix, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to second-placed Melbourne Victory in a top-of-the-table clash. The Phoenix were reduced to 10 men in first-half injury time following Tim Payne's dismissal. Daniel Arzani broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 79th minute, while Alex Rufer drew the game level in injury time.

Despite the draw, the Yellow Army remained at the summit of the standings with 25 points to their name from 13 games. Newcastle Jets are 10th with 16 points to show for their efforts in 14 games.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 46th meeting between the two sides. Wellington Phoenix have 23 wins to their name, Newcastle Jets were victorious on 16 occasions while six games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Newcastle Jets claimed a 3-0 away victory.

Ten of the last 11 head-to-head games, including each of the last six, have produced three goals or more.

Wellington Phoenix's last four games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Newcastle Jets' last nine league games have produced an average of 12.3 corner kicks.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Newcastle Jets play an expansive style of football and their games tend to be high-scoring. They have a good recent head-to-head record and have won three of the last four, including an away victory in the reverse fixture.

Wellington Phoenix are current table-toppers but their advantage is tender and they are level on points with second-placed Melbourne Victory.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 10.5 corner kicks