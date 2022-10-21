Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

Newcastle Jets will welcome Wellington Phoenix to the McDonald Jones Stadium for a matchday three fixture in the Australian A-League on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 victory over Perth Glory at the same venue last week. All three goals came after the break, with Beka Mikeltadze scoring a dramatic injury time winner to help the ten-man hosts claim victory.

Wellington, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Central Coast Mariners at home in their last outing. Each team had a goal disallowed before Ben Waine broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 57th minute.

The Mariners equalised just two minutes later through Samuel Silvera before taking the lead in the 64th minute. An own goal by Paul Ayongo with two minutes to go saw the spoils shared.

The draw means Wellington have drawn both games this season and are seventh in the standings. Newcastle, meanwhile, are fifth place with three points from one game.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 42 previous occasions. Wellington have 22 wins to Newcastle's 14.

Their most recent meeting in March saw the Jets claim a comfortable 4-1 home win.

Eight of their last ten meetings have had at least three goals.

Wellington failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their five competitive fixtures this season.

Newcastle have not shut out their opposition in seven games stretching back to March.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Newcastle are favourites in the game and also have home advantage in their favour.

Both teams like to play on the front foot and are likely to go all out for the win in an end-to-end game.

Wellington have the quality to get something out of the game, but their inconsistency could again be their undoing. The Jets should claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Newcastle to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Newcastle to score 2+ goals

