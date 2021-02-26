Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of important fixtures this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Wellington Phoenix at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix are rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings at the moment and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The New Zealand outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat to Melbourne Victory last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, find themselves in sixth place in the A-League standings and have recovered from a slow start to their campaign. The Jets edged Melbourne Victory to a 1-0 victory in their previous match and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have an excellent record against Newcastle Jets and have won 21 matches out of a total of 40 games played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only 13 victories against Wellington Phoenix and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Newcastle Jets. Wellington Phoenix were well below their best on the day and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-D-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-L-W

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, and Jason Hoffman going into this game. The Jets have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Jason Hoffman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix have a few injury concerns

Wellington Phoenix

Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, and Luke DeVere are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. David Ball served his suspension against Western Sydney Wanderers and is available for this match.

Injured: Tomer Hemed, Jaushua Sautirio, Luke DeVere

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Liam McGing, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Ulises Davila, Reno Piscopo; Ben Waine, Mirza Muratovic

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Newcastle Jets have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to make a statement with a victory in this match. The Jets will want to finish in the top six this season and need to win this match.

Wellington Phoenix have struggled to hit their peak this season and will need to arrest their recent slump. Newcastle Jets are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

