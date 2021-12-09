Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22 

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Wellington Phoenix on Friday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are in seventh place in the A-League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The New Zealand-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have also been poor so far. The Jets held Sydney FC to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have a good record against Newcastle Jets and have won 22 out of 41 matches played between the two teams. The Jets have managed 13 victories against Wellington Phoenix and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Newcastle Jets struggled on the day and will need to prove a point this weekend.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-D-L

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-W-D

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets have no injury concerns at the moment and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Jets have made several additions to their team and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Louis Fenton has made progress with his recovery and will be included in the squad against Wellington Phoenix. Sam Sutton came off the bench in the FFA Cup and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Savvas Siatravanis, Valentino Yuel; Beka Mikeltadze

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Oliver Sail; James McGarry, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Callan Elliot; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, David Ball; Jaushua Sotirio, Gary Hooper

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have made a mixed start to their A-League campaign and will need to step up in this game. The away side has an improved squad this season and will be intent on making their mark in the competition.

Newcastle Jets have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency for the better part of the year and have a point to prove this season. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could share the spoils on Friday.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Wellington Phoenix

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi