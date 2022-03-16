Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Wellington Phoenix take on Newcastle Jets on Friday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Jets suffered a 2-1 defeat against Adelaide United in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 loss against Brisbane Roar last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Wellington Phoenix have a good record against Newcastle Jets and have won 23 out of 43 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed 14 victories against Wellington Phoenix and will need to cut the deficit on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last week and ended in a 3-2 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Newcastle Jets gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Newcastle form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-D-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-W-D

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Ben Katarovski is also carrying a knock and will not be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Katarovski

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail, Ben Old, Ben Waine, and Clayton Lewis are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection. Reno Piscopo and Alex Rufer are carrying injuries and are unlikely to feature in this match.

Injured: Reno Piscopo, Oskar van Hattum, Alex Rufer

Suspended: David Ball

Unavailable: Oliver Sail, Ben Old, Ben Waine, Clayton Lewis

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton; Nicholas Pennington, Louis Fenton, Walter Sandoval, Jaushua Sotirio; Gary Hooper, George Ott

Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix will have to do with a heavily depleted squad going into this game and will need all the resources at their disposal. With Reno Piscopo and David Ball unavailable, the likes of Gary Hooper and Jaushua Sotirio will need to step up in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have been inconsistent so far this season and will look to move up the league table in the coming months. The Jets are the better team on paper this weekend and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-0 Wellington Phoenix

