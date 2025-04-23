Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025

Newcastle Jets host Western Sydney Wanderers at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday in the penultimate round of games in the Australia A-League Men regular season. The hosts are out of play-off contention, being ninth in the points table with 29 points from 24 games.

They suffered a 3-2 defeat to Sydney FC in their last match, taking two-goal lead midway through the first half before losing their way after the break.

Western Sydney, meanwhile, are pushing for a second playoff appearance in eight seasons. Like the Jets, the Wanderers also squandered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 home draw with second-placed Melbourne City last time out.

Sydney are fourth in the points table with 40 points and will confirm a spot in the play-offs with a win, while a point could also suffice depending on results elsewhere.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 meetings between Newcastle and Sydney, who lead 12-9.

Sydney are undefeated in six games in the fixture.

Newcastle are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

The Wanderers (54) are the highest-scoring side in the A-League this season.

The Jets are the only side in the top flight this season with a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded 42 times apiece.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Newcastle have lost two of their last three matches and have won two of their last seven. They have won one of their last four home matches.

Western Sydney, meanwhile, are on a 10-game unbeaten run, winning six. They are undefeated on the road this year and should win this one.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Western Sydney

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Western Sydney

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Sydney's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Newcastle's last five matches.)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More