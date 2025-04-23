Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 25, 2025

Newcastle Jets host Western Sydney Wanderers at the McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday in the penultimate round of games in the Australia A-League Men regular season. The hosts are out of play-off contention, being ninth in the points table with 29 points from 24 games.
They suffered a 3-2 defeat to Sydney FC in their last match, taking two-goal lead midway through the first half before losing their way after the break.
Western Sydney, meanwhile, are pushing for a second playoff appearance in eight seasons. Like the Jets, the Wanderers also squandered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 home draw with second-placed Melbourne City last time out.
Sydney are fourth in the points table with 40 points and will confirm a spot in the play-offs with a win, while a point could also suffice depending on results elsewhere.
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 33 meetings between Newcastle and Sydney, who lead 12-9.
- Sydney are undefeated in six games in the fixture.
- Newcastle are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.
- The Wanderers (54) are the highest-scoring side in the A-League this season.
- The Jets are the only side in the top flight this season with a goal difference of zero, having scored and conceded 42 times apiece.
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction
Newcastle have lost two of their last three matches and have won two of their last seven. They have won one of their last four home matches.
Western Sydney, meanwhile, are on a 10-game unbeaten run, winning six. They are undefeated on the road this year and should win this one.
Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Western Sydney
Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Western Sydney
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of Sydney's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Newcastle's last five matches.)