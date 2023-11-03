Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5th 2023

Newcastle Jets will invite Western Sydney Wanderers to the Newcastle International Sports Centre in the A-League on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a winless start to their league campaign and, after playing a 2-2 draw in their campaign opener against Perth Glory, they suffered a 5-3 away loss at Melbourne Victory last week. Veteran striker Bruno Fornaroli scored four goals in the first half.

The visitors, on the other hand, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season. They played a goalless draw against Wellington Phoenix in their campaign opener and recorded a 5-0 home win over Western United last week. Lachlan Brook and Nicolas Milanovic bagged first-half braces and Marcelo added a goal in the 39th minute.

Newcastle will play their first home game of the season and will look to leave a good account of themselves. The visitors, meanwhile, will play their first away game and will look to extend their unbeaten start to three games.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two New South Wales-based rivals have locked horns 31 times in all competitions thus far. These meetings have been contested closely, with the visitors having a narrow 11-10 lead in wins and 10 games ending in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two A-League meetings against the hosts last season, recording a 2-0 home win and the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle Jets have just one win in their last eight meetings against the Western Sydney Wanderers, with that win coming at home in 2022.

Newcastle have suffered just one loss in their last six home meetings against the visitors. They have registered four wins and one game has ended in a draw.

Both teams have scored five goals in two league games this season. The hosts have conceded seven goals, while the visitors have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their first two games of the season.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Jets have been in poor form in the A-League recently, with just one win to their name in their last 11 games. In 2023, they have just four wins in 19 A-League games, suffering nine defeats.

At home, they have won four of their last six meetings against the Wanderers, keeping three clean sheets. Reno Piscopo and Archie Goodwin are likely to miss the game through injuries. Robert Stanton is expected to make changes to the starting XI as he looks to help his team regain form in their first home game of the season.

The Reds & Blacks have been unbeaten in their first two games of the season and are in third place in the league standings. They have registered just one win in their last 11 away games in the A-League and might struggle here.

They will play away from home for the first time this season and the nerves might get the better of them. Nonetheless, considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brandon Borrello to score or assist any time - Yes