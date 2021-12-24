Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Western Sydney Wanderers on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in eighth place in the A-League standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Wanderers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Central Coast Mariners last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have also had their problems this year. The Jets slumped to a 2-1 loss against Macarthur FC and have a point to prove in this match.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a slight edge over Newcastle Jets and have won nine out of 26 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed eight victories against the Wanderers and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will want to make amends on Sunday.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-D-L

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-D-D

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets have no injury concerns at the moment and have a fully-fit squad at their disposal. The Jets have made several additions to their team and have a point to prove this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The club has also revealed that one of its players has tested positive for COVID-19 but is yet to disclose the name of the player.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Keanu Baccus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dane Ingham; Kosta Grozos; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Savvas Siatravanis, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; Bernie Ibini-Isei, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have a few problems to overcome at the moment and have been uninspiring this season. The Wanderers currently need a shot in the arm and cannot afford another poor result this weekend.

Newcastle Jets have also been plagued by inconsistency this season and will need to take it up a notch against the Jets. Both teams are on an even footing and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi