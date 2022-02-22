Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Newcastle Jets will welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to the McDonald Jones Stadium for an Australian A-League fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat away to Melbourne City on Friday. Jamie Maclaren, Mathew Leckie and Carl Jenkinson all found the back of the net to guide their side to victory.

WS Wanderers suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Western United. Benjamin Garuccio's brace condemned them to a loss in a five-goal thriller.

The defeat left them short in their quest for a playoff spot. They currently sit in eighth spot, having garnered 12 points from 12 matches. Newcastle Jets are second from bottom in the table on 11 points.

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 26 occasions in the past and WS Wanderers have a slightly better record with nine wins to their name.

Newcastle Jets were victorious on eight occasions while nine matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 draw that saw four different men get on the scoresheet in November 2021.

Newcastle Jets form guide: L-W-L-W-L

WS Wanderers form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin and Matt Jurman are unavailable due to injuries. Taylor Regan is suspended due to the red card he received against Melbourne.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Matt Jurman

Suspension: Taylor Regan

Western Sydney

Vedran Janjetovic and Rhys Williams are unavailable due to injuries.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Suspension: None

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Phillip Cancar, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Newcastle Jets vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Both sides still have an outside shot at making the playoff spots. However, they have lacked the requisite consistency to keep in touch with the teams in the higher echelons.

They also have almost identical records in recent matches played, suggesting how closely matched they are. Although one side could nick a win here, a low-scoring draw is the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 WS Wanderers

Edited by Peter P