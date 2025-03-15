Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

Newcastle Jets and Western United go head-to-head at the McDonald Jones Stadium in round 23 of the Australian A-League on Sunday. John Aloisi’s men will look to complete the double over the hosts, having secured a 3-1 victory in January’s reverse fixture.

Newcastle maintained their fine run of results on Wednesday with a 1-0 victory over Melbourne City at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. Robert Stanton’s side have gone seven consecutive games without defeat — winning four — having managed just one win from the five matches preceding this run.

This upturn in form has seen the Jets rise to ninth in the A-League with 25 points from 19 games, six points off the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Western continue their surge to the top of the table, picking up a comfortable 4-1 victory over Wellington Phoenix at home on Saturday. Aloisi’s men have won three games on the bounce, scoring 10 goals and conceding twice since a 2-0 defeat to Auckland FC in February.

With 35 points from 20 matches, Western are second in the A-League, six points adrift of leaders Auckland.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Western have seven wins from their last 15 meetings with Newcastle, losing three.

Western have lost one of their last eight away matches, winning six, since November.

Newcastle are unbeaten in all but one of their six home games since the turn of the year, winning two.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC Prediction

Newcastle have upped the ante since the start of the year and will head into the weekend looking to maintain their impressive form. However, Western boast a superior squad on paper and should take a narrow victory.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-2 Western

Newcastle Jets vs Western United FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Western's last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Western’s last eight matches.)

