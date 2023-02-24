Newcastle Jets vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Newcastle Jets and Western United will battle for three points in an Australian A-League matchday 18 fixture on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 win at Macarthur FC at the weekend. Trent Buhagiar's eighth-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two teams. Western, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat against Wellington Phoenix at home. Yan Sasse, Bozhidar Kraev and Oskar Zawada found the back of the net.

The defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered 16 points from 17 games. Newcastle, meanwhile, are in seventh spot with 24 points and are outside the playoff spots on goal difference.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on eight previous occasions, with Western leading 3-2, while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 was a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle are on a six-game unbeaten streak in the league, winning three and drawing as many.

Their last four head-to-head meetings have had goals at both ends.

Western are unbeaten in their last six games against Newcastle, winning four.

The visitors have lost their last three games on the bounce and have managed just one win from their last eight league outings.

Newcastle form guide: W-W-D-W-W; Western form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Prediction

Western's title defence has gone horrendously wrong, with the defending champions failing to match the level that saw them win their maiden league crown last term.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have a poor record against Western, being winless in their last six games against the Melbourne outfit. However, Saturday's game represents an excellent opportunity to buck the trend, considering Western's poor run of form.

Newcastle sit just outside the playoff places, and a win could take them into the top six depending on results elsewhere. The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-1 Western United

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Newcastle to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

