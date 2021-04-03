Newcastle Jets vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Newcastle Jets will welcome Western United to the McDonald Jones Stadium on Monday, with three points at stake in the Australian A-League.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Perth Glory last Saturday. First-half goals from Darryl Lachman and Ciaran Bramwell helped the 10-man hosts pick up all three points.

Western United picked up a shock 2-1 victory over title-chasing Melbourne City on home turf. Second-half goals from Lachlan Wales and Besart Berisha helped the hosts complete their comeback victory.

That victory helped Western United climb above Perth Glory into eighth place, while Newcastle Jets remained in 11th place.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides. Newcastle Jets were victorious in two previous games, while the other encounter ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2020 when a first-half goal by Roy O'Donovan was enough to give the Newcastle Jets a 1-0 victory.

The hosts come into this game on a poor run of form that has seen them lose their last five league games consecutively. Western United's victory over Melbourne City made it two wins from their last five games.

Newcastle Jets form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Western United form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Team News

Newcastle Jets

The hosts have five players sidelined through injury. Johnny Kourtroumbis has been ruled out for four to six weeks with an injured MCL.

The squad is also without Ben Kantarovksi (calf), Lucas Mauragis (ankle) and Archie Goodwin (ankle).

Furthermore, captain Nigel Boogaard will be sidelined for four to six weeks after fracturing his fibula last week.

There are no suspension worries for manager Craig Deans.

Injuries: Nigel Boogaard, Ben Kantarovski, Lucas Mauragis, Johnny Kourtroumbis

Suspension: None

Western United

The visitors will be without Joshua Risdon (tibia) and Sebastian Pasquali (hip) for the trip to Newcastle Jets.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Rudan.

Injury: Joshua Risdon, Sebastian Pasquali

Suspension: None

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lewis Italiano (GK); Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Mathew Millar; Steven Peter Ugarkovic, Luka Prso; Valentino Yuel, Ramy Najjarine, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos; Roy O'Donovan

Western United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan Scott (GK); Aaron Calver, Tomislav Uskok, Tamoki Imai; Connor Pain, Victor Sanchez, Luke Duzel, Dylan Pierias; Iker Guarrotxena, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Prediction

Despite being on the losing end of most of their recent games, Newcastle Jets tend to find the back of the net in most games. Western United's open system of play means that this trend could continue.

We predict both sides will cancel each other out in a high-scoring and entertaining fixture.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Western United