Newcastle Olympic vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | Australia Cup 2022

Newcastle Olympic will play host to Melbourne City at No. 2 Sportsground in the Australia Cup on Tuesday.

Newcastle Olympic have crossed four levels so far to reach the round of 32 of the Australia Cup. There are three more rounds before the final. The Warriors, who compete in NSW, the Australian second tier league, are yet to win the trophy.

However, their journey in this edition has been impressive, as evidenced by their four straight wins and the more than 20 goals scored. They come up against formidable opponents in Melbourne City, who are not just a top tier side, they are premiers of the A-League.

Melbourne City are chasing their second Australia Cup title, having won their first in 2016 and finished as runners-up in 2019. Last season, they retained the premiership, but lost the Grand Final to Western United.

Coach Patrick Kisnorbo claims that succeeding in this competition will make up for their unexpected loss in the championship-deciding final. Newcastle Olympic are no match for City, who are aiming for the ultimate prize, but we have seen many surprises before in the Australia Cup.

Newcastle Olympic ought to be enjoying better game form, having played five matches since Melbourne City’s last outing.

Newcastle Olympic vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Both teams will meet for the first time on Tuesday.

Newcastle Olympic form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Melbourne City form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D

Newcastle Olympic vs Melbourne City Team News

Newcastle Olympic

There are no major injury concerns ahead of the clash. Head coach Joel Griffiths will likely stick with the squad that played the sixth and seventh rounds. Jared Muller is expected to lead the attack once again.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Melbourne City

Midfielder Aiden O'Neill has been sidelined with a metatarsal fracture. Melbourne City released five players at the end of the season, and have signed two players already in the off-season. They include right-back Callum Talbot from Sydney FC and attacking midfielder Richard van der Venne from Waalwijk.

Injury: Aiden O'Neill.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Newcastle Olympic vs Melbourne City Predicted Xls

Newcastle Olympic (4-5-1): Adam Pearce (GK), Tom Curran, Kyle Hodges, Luke Rutledge, Blake Green, Rhys Cooper, Kye Fauchon, Jack Burston, Jarrod Dodds, Jacob Bailey, Luke Vallone

Melbourne City (5-4-1): Tom Glover (GK), Scott Jamieson, Nuno Reis, Jordon Hall, Curtis Good, Scott Galloway, Florin Berenguer, Jordi Valadon, Mathew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Newcastle Olympic vs Melbourne City Prediction

Both teams are expected to put in their best owing to the fact that it is a one-off match. Newcastle Olympic will aim to exploit the flanks thanks to their fleet-footed wingers. However, Melbourne City will be counting on their experience and good defense.

Melbourne City are likely to prevail and progress.

Prediction: Newcastle Olympic 0-2 Melbourne City

