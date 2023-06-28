Newell’s Old Boys vs Audax Italiano Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2023

Newell’s Old Boys and Audax Italiano square off at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa Stadium in the final Group E game of the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday.

Both sides will be playing for pride in this one, having already secured their spot in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece.

Newell’s Old Boys were held to a second consecutive share of the spoils in the Argentine Primera Division as they played out a 1-1 draw with Huracan last weekend.

Gabriel Heinze’s men now turn their sight to the Copa Sudamericana, where they will be looking to finish the group stages with a 100% record, having won their five matches so far.

After losing to Newell’s Old Boys in April’s group opener, a run of three wins and one draw in their subsequent four matches has seen Audax Italiano reach the tournament’s knockout stages.

Luca Marcogiuseppe’s side head into Thursday’s clash fresh off the back of a 2-1 victory over Deportes Rengo in the second round of the Copa Chile.

Audax have won their last five matches across all competitions, scoring nine goals and conceding four since May’s 2-1 loss to Colo-Colo in the Chilean top flight.

Newell’s Old Boys vs Audax Italiano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Newell’s Old Boys and Audax Italiano, with the Argentine outfit claiming a 1-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Heinze’s side have gone six straight games without defeat in all competitions, claiming three wins and three draws since a 1-0 league defeat to Lanus on May 21.

The Chilean outfit are unbeaten in six of their last seven away games, claiming four wins and two draws since March’s 3-1 loss against Coquimbo Unido.

La Lepra are unbeaten in their last six home matches, picking up four wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to River Plate on April 16.

Newell’s Old Boys vs Audax Italiano Prediction

Newell’s Old Boys have enjoyed a sensational campaign in the Copa Sudamericana and will be looking to preserve their 100% record. La Lepra have been near impenetrable at home in recent weeks and we fancy them picking up all three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Newell’s Old Boys 3-1 Audax Italiano

Newell’s Old Boys vs Audax Italiano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newell’s Old Boys

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Newell’s Old Boys have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Audax’s last six games)

