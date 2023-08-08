Newell's Old Boys vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Newell's Old Boys welcome Corinthians to the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa for the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 tie on Tuesday (August 8).
The visitors hold a narrow advantage in the tie following a 2-1 comeback win in the first leg in Brazil last week. Marcos Portillo put the Argentine side ahead in first half injury time, but second-half goals from Yuri Alberto and Wesley saw Todo Poderoso claim the win.
Corinthians followed up their continental win with a 2-2 draw at Internacional in the Brazilian Serie A. They twice took the lead through Renato Augusto and Fabio Santos, but Internacional fought back on each occasion. Luiz Adriano scored a last-gasp equaliser in the ninth minute of injury time to share the spoils.
Newell's booked their spot at this stage as Group E winners. Corinthians, meanwhile, dropped down from the Copa Libertadores and claimed a 3-1 aggregate win over Universitario de Deportes in the playoff.
The winner of this tie face either Estudiantes or Goias in the quarterfinal.
Newell's Old Boys vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the first meeting between the two sides.
- Corinthians are on a nine-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning seven games.
- Newell's have drawn their last five home games across competitions.
- Six of Corinthians' last seven competitive games, including the last four, have produced at least three goals.
- Newell's are unbeaten in ten home games.
- Newell's have won one of their last ten games across competitions.
Newell's Old Boys vs Corinthians Prediction
Despite losing the first leg, Newell's have a chance in this tie, with just a one-goal deficit to overturn.
Corinthians, though, have been the more consistent side, having gone nine games without defeat across competitions. Newell's, for their part, have shown a penchant for draws, with their last five home games ending in a share of the spoils.
Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw and Corinthians advancing to the next round.
Prediction: Newelll's 1-1 Corinthians
Newell's Old Boys vs Corinthians Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Newell's have drawn their last five home games across competitions.)
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3- Under 2.5 goals