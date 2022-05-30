Newer players for Argentina and Italy who could decide the 'Finalissima' 

There's a new trophy in international football to contend for next week. The 'Finalissima' or CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions will be played at the Wembley stadium on June 1st between Argentina and Italy. As the name suggests, it is a match between the Euro winners and the Copa America winners.

Both Argentina and Italy will like to make it two major international trophies on the trot. For Argentina, it will be a chance to show off their strength before the World Cup. For Italy, it will be a chance to show the world that the game against North Macedonia was just a blip.

Here are 3 newer players from Italy and Argentina who are coming off great seasons and can have an impact here.

Italy

Davide Frattesi

Frattesi can be of great use to Italy in the match against Argentina

Sassuolo have built a solid core of younger Italian players and it is going to help their national team. Davide Frattesi is a 22-year-old central midfielder who is coming off a really good season.

He plays in a double pivot for his club but loves to get into the attack. Last season, he scored four and assisted three goals from central midfield. These tendencies can be seen in his 2.08 shots and 3.03 touches in the opponent's penalty box per 90.

Frattesi is big and strong and has a penchant for getting into physical duels. He is employed in a box-to-box role and his engine and speed help him in recovering the ball as well. Although it is unlikely that he starts, Italy boss Roberto Mancini might bring him on if he thinks the midfield needs some steel.

Giacomo Raspadori

Italy Training Session

10 goals and four assists in his first season as regular starter is a great return for Giacomo Raspadori. He can play as a striker or as a winger but his favourite position is behind a more physically imposing striker.

That doesn't look like a possibility in the Italian set up so he might have to perform one of the other two roles. Raspadori is extremely short but that also makes his centre of gravity low. As a result, he is difficult to catch and can get past players easily. He is very good in tight spaces, receiving, and turning past players.

Raspadori is more of a technician compared to Italy's other forwards and that might make Mancini turn to him, especially if they lead. The Sassuolo man has also been heavily linked with Juventus, by Italian media outlet Gazzetta and others, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign the 22-year-old.

Gianluca Scamacca

Scamacca will be key for Italy

Gianluca Scamacca is like a young Italian Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He's tall, strong, and plays with an arrogance that comes from his quality. The best similarity however is the highlight reel of insane goals.

This season, Scamacca managed to score 16 for Sassuolo in Serie A. He can run into channels or hold up play making him a difficult proposition to play against. With first-choice striker Ciro Immobile not always being at his best for the national team, Scamacca might well get a chance against Argentina.

Milan Posts 🏆🇮🇹 @MilanPosts #Gazzetta : The most expensive investments is in the offensive front. There has been talk for months of a young centre forward and the name of Gianluca #Scamacca is recurring, even if that 40 million is a obvious obstacle. 📰 #Gazzetta: The most expensive investments is in the offensive front. There has been talk for months of a young centre forward and the name of Gianluca #Scamacca is recurring, even if that 40 million is a obvious obstacle. https://t.co/g9MH6mWsEF

What makes Scamacca special is his ball striking. His slightly unusual shooting technique helps in generating great power and accuracy, making him clinical and allowing him to score some fantastic goals. Right now, he is being linked to every big club under the sun. So, it is to be seen where he plays next season.

Argentina

Marcos Senesi

1. FC Union Berlin v Feyenoord: Group E - UEFA Europa Conference League

In one of the most bizarre things ever seen in international football, both Italy and Argentina called Marco Senesi up for this game. The defender decided to go with La Abliceleste.

Although this is his first call up, this has felt like it should have come quite some time ago. Senesi is a 25-year-old left-footer who has excelled for Feyenoord these last few years.

He is superb at reading the game and cutting off opposition attacks. His passing is also very strong as he breaks the lines and passes it to the midfielders multiple times a game.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Marcos Senesi has arrived in Bilbao 🛩



🗣 He told Marcos Senesi has arrived in Bilbao 🛩🗣 He told @gastonedul : “It was not difficult for me to choose to play for Argentina and not for Italy. I felt in my heart that my chance would arrive too.” 🚨 Marcos Senesi has arrived in Bilbao 🛩🗣 He told @gastonedul: “It was not difficult for me to choose to play for Argentina and not for Italy. I felt in my heart that my chance would arrive too.” https://t.co/enex7W9vrL

Senesi's recent standout display in the Europa Conference League has put the world's eyes on him. Sevilla reportedly want him to replace Diego Carlos. He will be very important for Lionel Scaloni as the team looks to gradually move away from old dependables like Nicolas Otamendi.

Nahuel Molina

Udinese Calcio v AS Roma - Serie A

Nahuel Molina isn't exactly new. He was a part of Argentina's Copa America winning team a year ago. But in these 12 months, Molina has grown exponentially. The Udinese right wing-back is coming off a stellar 21-22 season.

He scored seven goals and assisted two in Serie A. The 25-year-old will be Argentina's first choice in this game and he will have to contribute in both attack and defence.

He will be tasked with keeping the likes of Insigne and Zaniolo quiet. On the attack too, he'll be crucial. This season, he had 2.56 shot creating actions per game and will be hoping to continue that vein of form.

Molina has been linked with a move to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, according to Sky Sports Italia, and will once again be looking to impress. He will also be looking to tie down his spot in the national team with a good performance in this crucial game.

Julian Alvarez

Sarmiento v River Plate - Copa de la Liga 2022

Julian Alvarez is the best talent to come out of Argentina since Lautaro Martinez. However, it is Sergio Aguero that the River Plate man is compared to the most. He will take over the role of a backup striker from the ex-Manchester City legend.

Alvarez can play upfront or on the wing and his goalscoring record over the past 15 months has been ridiculous. Last season, he had 24 goals in all competitions. This year, he already has 15.

Six of them came in one game against Allianz Lima in the Copa Libertadores recently. Alvarez is super prolific and his form stands Argentina in good stead if he gets minutes against Italy.

GOAL @goal Soon-to-be Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez just scored six goals in one match for River Plate 🤯 Soon-to-be Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez just scored six goals in one match for River Plate 🤯 https://t.co/aeed0G5kC4

The 22-year-old has already had a transfer agreed with Manchester City and will move in the next couple of months. There, he will have to compete for minutes with Erling Haaland but he has the talent to do so.

