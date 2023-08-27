Newport County vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023 

Brentford visit the Rodney Parade Stadium on Tuesday (August 29) to face Newport County in the Carabao Cup second round, looking to continue their unbeaten run.

It has been a decent start to the 2023-24 campaign for the Bees, who are unbeaten in three games, all in the Premier League. Interspersed between draws to Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, the West London outfit won 3-0 at Fulham 3-0.

With five points from three games, Thomas Frank's side are down in eighth position in the league table.They now turn their attention towards the cup, where Newport will hope to cause an upset.

The Ironsides are coming off consecutive wins in the Football League Two, beating Forest Green 3-0 and Sutton United 3-1.

With nine points in five games, Graham Coughlan's side are sixth in the league table. In the first round of the Carabao Cup, Newport overcame Charlton 3-1 at home, recovering from a first-half deficit by netting three goals after the break.

Newport County vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 80th clash between the two sides, with Brentford winning 33 and losing 21.

Brentford are unbeaten in five games to Newport,

The two sides meet for the first time since April 1987.

Interestingly, their last fixture also saw Newport at home, where Brentford held them to a 2-2 draw in a League Division Three clash.

Newport last beat Brentford in January 1985 (5-2 in the League Division Three).

Brentford have reached the Carabao Cup third round in the last three seasons.

Newport have reached the third round of the cup twice in 17 appearances, including last season.

Newport County vs Brentford Prediction

As much as Newport would like to cause an upset, Brentford are a much stronger side. Although some of their key players could be rested or start from the bench, the Bees should still have enough to see off the minnows.

Prediction: Newport 0-3 Brentford

Newport County vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brentford

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No