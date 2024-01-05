Newport County vs Eastleigh Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th January 2024

Newport County will welcome Eastleigh to Rodney Parade in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Both teams last met in a National League clash in February 2010, with visiting Newport winning 4-1. The hosts, now plying their trade in League Two, began their 2023-24 FA Cup campaign in the first round. They dispatched National League side Oldham Athletic 2-0 at home to progress to round two.

The Exiles were stretched in the second round by fifth-tier side Barnet, who forced Newport to a 1-1 draw before losing the replay 4-1. The hosts will enter the meeting on the back of two stalemates but boast an impressive home record. They are unbeaten in their last five games at Rodney Parade.

Eastleigh also kicked off their campaign in the first round, defeating fellow National League side Boreham Wood 5-1. They stunned League One side Reading 2-1 in the second round to set up a date with an old foe – Newport - in the third round. The visitors are winless in their last two games, conceding eight goals.

The Spitfires hold a slim edge over Newport in the sides’ head-to-head stat, boasting six wins as opposed to four for the hosts in 10 matches. This is the third time Eastleigh are reaching the FA Cup third round – their best performance so far in the competition. The visitors have managed one win in their last five trips.

Newport vs Eastleigh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newport have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Eastleigh in all competitions.

Newport have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home.

Newport’s best FA Cup record remains a 5th round (last 16).

Eastleigh have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Newport have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches while Eastleigh have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Newport – D-D-W-L-D, Eastleigh – D-L-W-W-L.

Newport vs Eastleigh Prediction

Will Evans is Newport’s leading scorer with 15 goals in League Two, but he is yet to find the back of the net in the FA Cup. Shane McLoughlin has been their hero so far, netting three goals across the previous two rounds.

Christopher Maguire, Ludwig Francillette and Paul McCallum have scored twice each for Eastleigh in the ongoing competition. They remain the visitors’ main attacking threats.

Newport come as the favourite based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Newport 2-1 Eastleigh

Newport vs Eastleigh Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Newport

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Newport to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Eastleigh to score - Yes