Newport County vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Manchester United return to action on Sunday when they take on Newport County at the Rodney Parade Stadium in the FA Cup fourth round.

While the Exiles are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, they will have to be at their best this weekend if they hope to cause a major upset.

Newport County maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Wrexham in their League Two clash last Saturday.

Graham Coughlan’s men have now won three games on the trot and are unbeaten in their last seven outings, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-0 loss against Wrexham on December 23.

Newport County now turn their attention to the FA Cup, where they have brushed aside Oldham Athletic, Barnet and Eastleigh in the first three rounds.

Elsewhere, Manchester United gave up their lead twice as they were held to a 2-2 draw by a dogged Tottenham Hotspur side last time out.

Erik Ten Hag’s side have now failed to win five of their last six games in the Premier League, where they are currently eighth in the standings with 32 points from 21 matches.

Manchester United now return to action in the FA Cup, where they kicked off their quest for a 13th title with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on January 8.

Newport County vs Manchester United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United boast a 100% record against Newport County, having won the previous four meetings between the two sides.

Their most recent encounter also came in the FA Cup back in February 2019, when the Red Devils picked up a 4-1 victory at the Rodney Parade Stadium.

Newport are unbeaten in their last seven home matches, claiming three wins and four draws since a 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on November 14.

Manchester United have won just one of their last six away games across all competitions while losing three and picking up two draws since late November.

Newport County vs Manchester United Prediction

While Newport have flown out of the blocks this year, they have their work cut out against a star-studded Manchester United side. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are backing the Red Devils to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Newport County 0-3 Manchester United

Newport County vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the previous four meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of Newport’s last six matches)