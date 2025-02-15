"1% chance,99% faith", "Your moment to shine" - Arsenal fans react as Mikel Arteta names 30-year-old star in XI for PL clash against Leicester City 

Arsenal have named their starting lineup to face Leicester City in the Premier League today (February 15), and fans have reacted after seeing Raheem Sterling in the XI.

The England international has struggled to produce his best for the Gunners since joining them on loan at the start of the 2024-25 season.

He's made only 18 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal while scoring just once, as irregular form coupled with a few injuries have severely hampered the star.

Today, the former Liverpool and Manchester City forward is set to play just his 10th game in the league, and a first start in the competition in a month. While it's a boost for the beleaguered Sterling, the Arsenal fans, however, aren't having a good feeling of the outcome.

Some of them event took to X to express their concerns. Here are some of the best reactions:

A user by the name Rich Retweets wrote:

However, another user, The Southern Guy, had more encouraging words to say about Sterling:

Another X user hoped that Sterling stepped up to the plate tonight.

"Hope Sterling steps up" wrote DeeMan.

Finally, an X user Callum Evans encouraged Sterling to show his best, as the player had himself promised at the time of joining the club:

"Raheem Sterling told us he would be back to his very best when joining on loan. This is the time to show that! COYG"

Arsenal play away to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium tonight on matchday 25 of the Premier League season.

Chance for Arsenal to ramp up pressure on Liverpool

Coming into today's fixture, Arsenal are seven points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League table in second. But with the Reds not in action until tomorrow night, it's a chance for the Gunners to temporarily cut their lead to four points.

Arne Slot's rampaging side have appeared to lose steam lately, drawing three of their last six top-flight matches. Arsenal have quitely taken advantage of it and trimmed the gap.

They are highly expected to claim all three points against the struggling Leicester who have failed to turn heads upon their return to Premier League last summer. The Foxes have also lost in their last six consecutive games against Arsenal, who'd be licking their lips at the prospect of facing them again today.

