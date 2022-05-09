"#1 on show" - Brighton take cheeky dig at Manchester United superstar after historic 4-0 win at Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion have taken a dig at Manchester United by suggesting their goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is Spain's first choice ahead of David de Gea.

The Sea Gulls were basking in the euphoria of their emphatic 4-0 victory over the Red Devils on Saturday.

They took to Twitter to post a 31-second clip of the 21-year-old in action against Manchester United alongside the cheeky message:

''Spain's #1 on show at the Amex!''

It showed Sanchez making key saves from Harry Maguire, Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes. His precise delivery to Marc Cucurella that led to Brighton's third goal was also included.

Goals from Leandro Trossard, Marc Cucurella, Paschal Gross and Moises Caicedo guided the East Sussex outfit to a memorable win.

The defeat left United in sixth spot and condemned them to a fifth successive away defeat. It also means they are set to register their worst points tally in the Premier League era.

David de Gea has been one of the few shining lights for Manchester United this season

United's poor displays this season has been largely due to the inconsistencies of their players. Only a handful of players have emerged from the current campaign with any credit.

Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps the only senior outfield player who has performed up to expectation.

Anthony Elanga has also impressed and has arguably outperformed several of his more senior colleagues.

David de Gea has been one of United's most consistent performers this term, with a string of strong displays preventing the Red Devils from suffering even more embarrassing defeats.

The Spain international has, however, been let down by a porous defense in front of him that has been breached at will.

United will wrap up their Premier League campaign when they travel to take on Crystal Palace on May 25.

