“10/10 in management and 0/10 in influencing competitions” - La Liga chief Javier Tebas appears to aim dig at Barcelona with Real Madrid comment

La Liga president Javier Tebas seemingly took a cheeky dig at Barcelona while stating that Real Madrid have 10/10 management under Florentino Perez. He stated that Los Blancos are free to sign Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies to bolster their squad.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with the two footballers and look set to complete the signings this summer.

Tebas was hitting out at Barcelona after claims from manager Xavi and club president Joan Laporta that Los Blancos were influencing La Liga. He said (via BarcaUniversal):

"Real Madrid can easily sign Mbappe and Alphonso Davies. I give Florentino and his general director a 10/10 in management and a 0/10 in influencing competitions..."

Barcelona manager Xavi claimed earlier in February that Los Blancos were influencing La Liga by criticizing referees every week on their club TV channel.

Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe is great news for Spanish football, claims Javier Tebas

Javier Tebas spoke about the reports linking Kylian Mbappe with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu and stated that it was great news for Spanish football. The La Liga president added that he wants to see the best players in the world coming to the league and said (via Managing Madrid):

"Of course, this is great news for Real Madrid and for Spanish football. He is one of the best players in the world. From my point of view, Bellingham, Haaland and Mbappé are the three dominant players on the planet, and two of them are at Real Madrid."

When quizzed about the financial status of Los Blancos and how they were able to sign the top players while Barcelona struggle to get things going, he added:

"Financially, they are very reactive. At the moment, their financial results are very good and they can spend much more than they spend. Madrid have been very prudent financially and have prepared for the signing of Mbappe. Their strategy is not short-term. They don't have to sell anyone to afford Mbappe. They really don't."

Tebas recently also added that he feels the Frenchman has signed a deal with Los Blancos. He said (via GOAL):

"I have the feeling that Mbappé has signed for Madrid. He'll be another star in La Liga like [Jude] Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., [Antoine] Griezmann, and [Robert] Lewandowski."

Kylian Mbappe and Los Blancos haven't officially confirmed the signing yet, but reports suggest that the deal is agreed with between the two parties.