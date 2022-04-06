"10/10 to the scouts" - Arsene Wenger hails Liverpool's 'unbelievable' recruitment strategy under Jurgen Klopp

Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on Liverpool's transfer strategy under Jurgen Klopp over the last six years. The Frenchman also reserved special praise for the Reds' scouts.

Klopp has transformed the Merseyside-based club into one of the best teams in the world since taking charge in 2015. Liverpool have won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and EFL Cup under the German so far.

Much of the Reds' success is owed to the club's effective recruitment strategy in recent years. 10 of the 11 players who started for Liverpool in their 3-1 win against Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday have been signed in the last six years.

Wenger has namepicked Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz as some of Liverpool's best transfer businesses in recent years. The former Arsenal manager believes the Reds have got their recruitment strategy spot on under Klopp and lauded the scouts for their work behind the scenes. He said on beIN Sports [via Anfield Watch]:

“I would give 10/10 to the scouts. Nothing was wrong there, from Salah and Mane to Van Dijk. Now Diaz – Diaz looks special. Unbelievable what they’ve done. The only guy who didn’t integrate as well as we expected from the start on was Thiago [Alcantara], a little bit [Naby] Keita. It took them some time to adjust to the Premier League pace. They’ve done extremely well, Liverpool.”

Reds sporting director Michael Edwards deserves a lot of credit for the club's effective recruitment in recent years. However, he is set to step down from his role at the end of the season, with assistant sporting director Julian Ward in line to replace him.

It remains to be seen if the Anfield outfit's success in the transfer market will take a hit after Edwards' departure in the summer.

This season's signings score for Liverpool in Champions League clash against Benfica

The Reds have placed one leg in the Champions League semi-finals with a 3-1 win against Benfica in the first leg of their quarter-finals tie. Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz found the back of the net for Jurgen Klopp's side, while Darwin Nunez netted for the Portuguese giants.

It is worth noting that two of the Reds' goalscorers on Tuesday have been signed this season. The Anfield outfit acquired Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million last summer, while Diaz was signed from FC Porto in a deal worth up to £50 million in January.

Konate scored his first goal for the Merseyside-based club against Benfica. Diaz, on the other hand, has now netted three goals and provided one assist from 13 appearances for the club.

Klopp and Co thus continue to reap the rewards of their good business in the transfer market.

