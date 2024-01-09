“10, 20 or 30 million won’t change my life” - Real Madrid superstar describes Saudi Arabia move as ‘impossible’

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has turned down the possibility of leaving Real Madrid and joining the Saudi Pro League.

The cash-rich league in the Middle East has signed a flurry of top-quality players from across the globe in 2023 and Valverde's name has cropped up in the rumor mill as well.

The Los Blancos man has shut down such ideas, claiming that money is not a deciding factor for him. As reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), Valverde told Movistar Futbol:

“It’s really impossible for me to move to Saudi League as of today. No chance. 10, 20 or 30m won’t change my life. I’m at Real Madrid, the best club in the world. I love my life in Madrid, same for my family and so that’s it.”

Valverde signed for Real Madrid from Uruguayan club Penarol in 2016 as a teenager. He made his debut for the club in 2018 against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League.

Since then, he has gone on to make 230 appearances for Los Blancos, registering 18 goals and 19 assists. He has won both the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid and is currently a mainstay in their midfield.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti praises Federico Valverde

Ahead of their Spanish Super Cup semifinal clash against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti praised Federico Valverde.

The Italian boss said (via Madrid Universal):

“Valverde is a complete player who can play football in many ways. He can play as a winger, as a pivot and he is very important. It is very rare to find a midfielder with this profile on the market and we are lucky that we have him."

He added:

“He can improve and he has to have more character. He is very humble and that profile in a way is good but sometimes having a bit of arrogance makes you stronger.”

Los Blancos lost the competition to Barcelona in the last season and will be keen to go that extra step this time around.