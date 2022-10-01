“10 times better than Mbappe”, “Casuals won’t recognize it” – Arsenal fans salute ‘phenomenal’ player for his stellar performance in 3-1 derby win against Tottenham 

Arsenal fans were left in awe of Bukayo Saka after yet another stellar performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on October 1.

The Gunners won 3-1 at the Emirates in the north London derby. Thomas Partey opened the scoring for the league leaders in the 20th minute. However, Harry Kane brought Spurs level from the penalty spot in the 31st minute.

Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Artera's team the lead early in the second half after a mix-up between Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero after Saka's shot. Granit Xhaka put the icing on the cake with a 67th-minute strike to double his team's advantage.

Saka was a menace for Antonio Conte's team to deal with throughout the game. He made five key passes and misplaced just two out of his 32 passes.

Arsenal fans lauded the player's technique and stated that he carries the ball better than the likes of Marcus Rashford and Nicolas Pepe.

Some fans went a step further to claim that the player is 10-times better than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe.

Some even named Saka as the best winger in the Premier League at the moment. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Without that red card Arsenal would have won UCL @GreevilleE Whether you agree or not Saka is the best player in the Premier league right now and 10 times better than Mbappe. You can go argue with your children Whether you agree or not Saka is the best player in the Premier league right now and 10 times better than Mbappe. You can go argue with your children https://t.co/rHU29FggFy

Adam Rae Voge @adamvoge Saka with a trademark Saka game btw. Spurs haven’t been able to cope with him but no G/A so casuals won’t recognize it Saka with a trademark Saka game btw. Spurs haven’t been able to cope with him but no G/A so casuals won’t recognize it

AV @davantarl Watch how Saka carries the ball compared to Rashford, Pepe etc. He keeps the ball on a string and uses his body so it’s impossible to get a foot in without fouling him. He’s just a phenomenal winger. Watch how Saka carries the ball compared to Rashford, Pepe etc. He keeps the ball on a string and uses his body so it’s impossible to get a foot in without fouling him. He’s just a phenomenal winger.

LJRC @LiamCrook1 Can’t believe people made comparisons between Kulusevski and Saka. Saka is country miles better Can’t believe people made comparisons between Kulusevski and Saka. Saka is country miles better

DM 🇨🇩🇦🇴 @Dmmanz_ Saka is so so fucking good man , people need to get to know and stop being stubborn . Saka is so so fucking good man , people need to get to know and stop being stubborn .

TO @TamiOriade Saka has so much gravity, he’s occupying 3 guys at once Saka has so much gravity, he’s occupying 3 guys at once

HT @half_turn Saka. Phenomenal. Give him an overlapper and watch him be a world-beater. Saka. Phenomenal. Give him an overlapper and watch him be a world-beater.

SHIZZY AYO🕊️ @shizzyayo1 Saka is the best winger in the premier league right now Saka is the best winger in the premier league right now

The Gunners currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, having collected 21 points from eight games. Tottenham, meanwhile, are in the third spot with 17 points from eight games.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta provided injury update on Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal star emile Smith-Rowe

While Arsenal are in tremendous form this season, Emile Smith Rowe has barely featured for the team due to injury issues. He has made just four substitute appearances so far this season. The midfielder aggravated his groin issue while cooling down after his team's loss against Manchester United.

Arteta provided an update on the youngster's fitness ahead of his team's clash against Tottenham, saying (via football.london):

"The player was the first one demanding that he wanted an end decision and we supported that and now we have to prepare him to get back to where he was."

He further added:

"After a surgery it’s very difficult to give a timeline. The first process, how his bones heal, how is his first reaction, is he in pain, is he not, how is he adapting? We need to go step by step. We know before the World Cup he’s not going to be involved and then we have a break and we have to use it in the right way."

Arsenal will next host Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League on October 6 before hosting Liverpool on October 9.

