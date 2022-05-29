"100%, already at Benzema's garage" - Football fans react as Real Madrid superstar strengthens his Ballon d'Or claim with Champions League trophy

Football fans feel Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has one hand on the 2022 Ballon d'Or after winning the Champions League title on Saturday, May 28.
Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in Paris to lift their 14th Champions League title, with Vinicius Junior the difference-maker for them on the night.
The Brazilian struck in the 59th minute to condemn the Reds to yet another defeat against the Spanish giants in Europe.
Benzema couldn't add to his tally of 15 goals in the competition last night, but it takes nothing away from the phenomenal campaign that he's had.
With 44 goals and 15 assists from 46 games this season and three titles in the bag, the Frenchman has made a strong case for winning the Ballon d'Or this year.
Fans, however, believe he deserves the trophy outright after last night's win.
Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were also in the running but their chances have surely diminished after the loss in the final.
PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich ace Robert Lewandowski have also posted impressive numbers but their shortcomings in Europe only leave them with an outside chance.
Benzema now has a firm hand on the Ballon d'Or tille, with his supporters claiming the Real Madrid star already has the award 'in his garage' and issuing congratulatory wishes in advance.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Real Madrid star deserves the Ballon d'Or
Fans are not exaggerating - Benzema truly is a worthy Ballon d'Or winner right now. The Frenchman enjoyed the best campaign of his career and has stats to back his case for the prize.
His 44-goal haul includes a Golden Boot-winning 27 in La Liga and 15 in the Champions League, also the highest.
The 34-year-old's goalscoring brilliance played a key role in helping Real Madrid win both titles, often stepping up in the big moments too.
He's been the face of their spectacular campaign and a model of consistency. If there were any doubts over his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, they were effectively laid to rest last night.