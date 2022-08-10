"100% over" - Fabrizio Romano explains why Manchester United decided against signing ex-Premier League star

Manchester United have reportedly pulled out of a summer move for Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic following backlash from fans.

Arnautovic, who has two years left on his current deal at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, recently emerged as a surprise transfer target for the Red Devils.

With Anthony Martial out with a hamstring injury and Cristiano Ronaldo's future up in the air, Erik ten Hag identified the Austrian as a stop-gap solution to his team's offensive woes.

The former Stoke City and West Ham United player, Arnautovic has scored 43 goals and provided 37 assists in 184 Premier League appearances. He was reportedly subject to a €8 million bid from the Red Devils, which the Serie A outfit promptly rejected earlier this week.

However, the Premier League giants have now decided against pursuing Arnautovic after receiving complaints from fans, as per The Athletic. The 33-year-old was accused of using racist slurs against North Macedonia's Ezgjan Alioski at the UEFA Euro 2020.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Spoke to one United season-ticket holder of 30 years who said he emailed Richard Arnold to say he would be cancelling it if #mufc signed Arnautovic, for sporting and principled reasons. Told many other fans informed club of outrage at Arnautovic bid and threatened similar action. Spoke to one United season-ticket holder of 30 years who said he emailed Richard Arnold to say he would be cancelling it if #mufc signed Arnautovic, for sporting and principled reasons. Told many other fans informed club of outrage at Arnautovic bid and threatened similar action.

Now, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on the failed move. He took to Twitter and wrote:

"Behind the scenes. Bologna expected Manchester United to submit a new bid for Marko Arnautovic later this week around €13/14m. But after fans complaints, Man Utd board told Bologna on Tuesday morning that the deal is off. No chance to discuss again – it's 100% over."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



No chance to discuss again - it's 100% over. Behind the scenes. Bologna expected Manchester United to submit a new bid for Marko Arnautović later this week around €13/14m. But after fans complaints, Man Utd board told Bologna on Tuesday morning that the deal is off.No chance to discuss again - it's 100% over. Behind the scenes. Bologna expected Manchester United to submit a new bid for Marko Arnautović later this week around €13/14m. But after fans complaints, Man Utd board told Bologna on Tuesday morning that the deal is off. 🔴❌ #MUFC No chance to discuss again - it's 100% over.

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for a forward since the start of the summer transfer window. The club were in pursuit of Ajax forward Antony last month but were priced out of a move by the Eredivisie club.

Most recently, Erik ten Hag's side missed out on the signing of talented RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, who will join RB Leipzig next summer after having signed a pre-contract with them. PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo, on the other hand, has been linked with the Old Trafford outfit by ESPN.

So far, Manchester United have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United's Marko Arnautovic links labelled as a 'PR disaster'

Speaking to BBC, former Blackburn Rovers striker Chris Sutton shared his two cents on the transfer saga involving Manchester United and Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic. He said:

"That’s madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic]. I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous. It's a real wrong move in terms of the eyes of the supporters. There’s a million other players out there United should have been linked with. I do not get that. It's an absolute PR disaster."

The Austrian registered 15 goals and one assist in 34 matches for the Serie A outfit last season.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava