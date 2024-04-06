"100% part of my plans" – Mikel Arteta dismissing chances of Arsenal star leaving in the summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that Emile Smith Rowe is not likely to depart, claiming that the attacking midfielder is still a part of his star-studded squad this season.

Smith Rowe, 23, has dropped down in his side's pecking order in the last couple of campaigns owing to a host of injuries. He has faced lengthy spells on the sidelines for the Gunners due to a major groin surgery and a knee problem since the start of the 2022-23 season.

A right-footed technical operator adept at playing in multiple roles, Smith Rowe has started just four of his 17 appearances across all competitions this season. He has registered an assist, coming in a 5-0 Premier League triumph over Sheffield United at home last October.

At a pre-game press conference, Arteta was queried to shed light on Smith Rowe's future at the Emirates Stadium in light of his lack of involvement in the recent past. He replied (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Smith Rowe is 100% part of my plans. You can see the hell of a player that we have in him when he's fit and playing at that level. It's just about looking forward."

Smith Rowe, whose contract is set to run out in June 2026, has helped Arsenal win two FA Community Shields so far. The West Ham United and Aston Villa target has bagged 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 113 outings across all competitions for the north London outfit.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal contest

In his column for BBC, former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for Arsenal in their Premier League clash at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (April 6). He wrote:

"The amount of changes that Arsenal made [in their 2-0 win] against Luton Town in midweek was interesting, but they still won very comfortably. This is going to be a much tougher game because we know Brighton have got that ability, on any given day, to produce a really outstanding performance."

Backing the visitors to win owing to their backline, Sutton concluded:

"I still expect Arsenal to win, though, helped by how good their defence is. Gabriel [Magalhaes] and William Saliba have been absolutely phenomenal and have been the Premier League's outstanding centre-half partnership this season."

The Gunners, who beat Brighton 2-0 past December, are second behind Liverpool in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 68 points from 30 matches. Brighton, on the other hand, are in ninth place with 43 points from 30 outings after failing to win their last two games.

As for the head-to-head record, Arsenal have registered four wins and six losses in their past 13 meetings against Roberto De Zerbi's outfit.

