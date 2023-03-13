"100 per cent they got it right" - Martin Keown claims Casemiro deserved red card in Manchester United's 0-0 draw against Southampton

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor during the Red Devils' goalless draw with Southampton in the Premier League at the weekend. Commenting on the incident, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown insisted that the officials were right to dismiss the Brazilian.

Casemiro was sent off for putting in a high challenge on Southampton midfielder Carlos Alcaraz at Old Trafford on Sunday. The referee initially issued a yellow card for the incident but quickly changed it to red after consulting VAR.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag criticized the referee's decision in his post-match interview, saying:

"The referees came into the season with a policy, that we are the Premier League, we want intensity and we want to go strong. Casemiro has played 500 games in Europe and never had a (straight) red card, and now he has two. He plays tough but fair."

Martin Keown reacted to the tactician's comments while speaking on talkSPORT:

"To a certain extent, he’s got a point. If you look at the Premier League we’ve only had 23 sending-offs this year whereas there’s 101 in La Liga so you might look at it and think there’s a man who has just come from La Liga but was never sent off unless it was a straight-reds."

The former Gunners defender went on to explain that Casemiro's unfortunate red card was given due to his tackling technique. He said:

"As a tackler, that was my game as a contact defender, I went into a tackle on my side and for anyone listening, if you look at Casemiro, he went in on his backside. When you go in on your backside, your foot has to come up and okay he wins the ball, but his studs are showing, his foot comes up above the ball and catches the opponent."

Keown was asked if the referee made the correct decision in sending off the Brazilian. He replied:

“100 per cent they got it right.”

How many games will Casemiro miss for Manchester United?

The Brazilian has been a great signing for Manchester United.

Casemiro will miss Manchester United's next four games due to the red card he received on Sunday. He is facing a four-game ban because he has already been sent off in the league this season against Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old will be unavailable for the FA Cup clash with Fulham as well as United's upcoming Premier League matches against Newcastle United, Brentford, and Everton.

This implies that the midfielder will next be available domestically for the Red Devils on April 15 when they travel to Nottingham Forest in the English top flight. It remains to be seen how the club will cope in his absence.

