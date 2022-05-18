"100 per cent" - Kevin Campbell points out 'big problem' Erik ten Hag will need to solve at Manchester United

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has pointed out a big problem new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will have to tackle.

The Dutch coach will take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season. However, he has a huge job on his hands in transforming United's fortunes.

The Red Devils have had a season to forget, ending the campaign trophyless and without a top-four finish. Throughout the season, there have been rumours of unrest behind the scenes, with leaks coming out of the dressing room.

Ten Hag has commented on the importance of having a cohesive dressing room ahead of his arrival at United, telling reporters (via MEN):

“What it’s all about is the dressing room, you need to be able to manage the dressing room. You have to make it function. That’s how you win games."

Campbell believes that would be the biggest issue for Ten Hag to deal with at the club. He told Football Insider:

“That is the big problem at Manchester United, 100 per cent.

He continued:

"The dressing room is the hub of any football club. If the dressing room isn’t right, you do not see the performances out on the pitch. You see disjointed performances. We have seen disjointed performances from Manchester United because not everybody is on the same page."

Campbell concluded by touching on Ten Hag's need to sort things out behind the scenes:

“Ten Hag is right. That dressing room has to be sorted out. Everybody needs to be on the same page. He has a hell of a job on his hands to sort it out, though.”

Erik ten Hag's overhaul could mend Manchester United's broken dressing room

Manchester United have had a disappointing campaign.

Eric ten Hag is set to oversee a huge transformation of the Red Devils squad. Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Lee Grant are all set to leave the club this summer.

So Ten Hag will have to rebuild the side with a number of fresh faces. Getting the right players in has been stressed throughout the season by interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German coach has seen first-hand how bad things are in the United camp. Rangnick will be able to describe the problems to Ten Hag on moving to his consultancy role.

One player who is renowned for his leadership and positive personality that has been linked with a move to the Red Devils is Declan Rice.

The West Ham United midfielder is one of United's reported targets. Although he cost a huge £150 million (per Mail), he is the type of individual who could help improve the mood at Old Trafford. Nevertheless, it's clear Ten Hag's first course of action will be to gather his troops up and fix the glaring issues - unite the dressing room.

