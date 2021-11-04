"100 percent yes!" - Fernando Torres picks the best player in world football at the moment

Former World Cup-winning forward Fernando Torres believes Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world at the moment.

Torres stated that Salah has been at the top of his game for more than three seasons now and has been consistently scoring goals ever since he came to Liverpool. The former Spain international regards Salah as one of the top two or three players in the world.

Speaking on Liverpool's official website, Fernando Torres said:

“One hundred percent. I think not only this year, the last two or three seasons have been amazing. You’re always talking about individual trophies for players when they win trophies at the same time. But I think he has been one of the best two or three players in the world in the past five or six years. It’s amazing, the consistency."

Torres added:

“You can see he breaks all the records and keeps scoring goals. We chat sometimes and I’m really happy for him because I saw him when he came to England – it was difficult at the beginning. But he is a great guy and a great player and he is showing the world.”

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's talisman this season. The 29-year-old forward has scored 15 goals and has provided six assists in 14 games and is leading Liverpool's title charge against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Fernando Torres had an impressive spell at Liverpool

Fernando Torres was considered Liverpool's talisman just as Mohamed Salah is regarded as one at the moment. The Spaniard joined the Reds back in 2007 from Atletico Madrid.

Torres went on to spend three and a half seasons with Liverpool, during which he made 142 appearances and scored 81 goals. The former No. 9 nearly took Liverpool to the Premier League title during the 2008-09 season.

Fernando Torres scored 14 league goals that season. However, Liverpool ended up coming in second, just four points behind Manchester United.

Fernando Torres later joined Chelsea for a fee of around £50 million during the January transfer window of 2011. His spell in West London was underwhelming at an individual level, though Torres did win quite a few trophies, including the Champions League title in 2012.

Fernando Torres later went on to represent AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Japanese side Sagan Tosu. The former Spanish forward is currently the coach of Atletico Madrid's U-19 team.

