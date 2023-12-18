"€11m fixed plus €4m add-ons" – Fabrizio Romano confirms Manchester United outcast will leave in January

Donny van de Beek is set to leave Manchester United to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a loan deal in the upcoming winter transfer window, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to X, Romano confirmed that the Dutchman will join the Bundesliga outfit on a six-month temporary move next January. He also revealed a potential £13 million buy clause in the aforesaid deal, writing:

"Donny van de Beek will complete medical tests as new Eintracht player in the next 24 hours. Loan deal will be signed this week. The buy option clause will be there as revealed on Friday; it's not mandatory, worth €11m fixed plus €4m add-ons. Exclusive news, confirmed."

Van de Beek, who left Ajax to join Manchester United for a sum of over £35 million in 2020, has made just two overall appearances for his current club this campaign. The 26-year-old could rejuvenate his career at Frankfurt with vital game time in the second half of the season.

A 19-cap Netherlands international, Van de Beek is likely to emerge as a first-team starter for Frankfurt. He could displace Mario Gotze from the starting lineup over a period of time in the club's 3-4-3 setup.

So far, Van de Beek has scored twice in 62 matches for the Red Devils.

Ben Jacobs reveals Jadon Sancho's desire amid Manchester United exit speculations

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reliable reporter Ben Jacobs provided insight into Jadon Sancho's situation at Manchester United. Discussing the winger's potential exit, he elaborated:

"In a quick window, you have to decide fast. Are you going to give the player game time and allow for a loan and then deal with it again in the summer? Are you going to negotiate a loan with an option that maybe then makes the purchase easier, or an obligation where you know, the money is coming? Or can you find a fee?"

Claiming Sancho is keen to join another European club, Jacobs added:

"I think it's going to be difficult for Manchester United in January, to get a load of fees for a load of players. The Sancho situation is still the same at the moment. He needs to apologise to Erik ten Hag and show contrition if he wants a way back. Otherwise, an exit is more likely, where United have to find a solution for that, likely in Europe, because that's what the player wants in January."

Sancho, who last featured for United in August, has struggled to shine under Erik ten Hag, registering seven goals three assists in 44 games.

Overall, the 23-year-old Englishman has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 matches across competitions for Manchester United.