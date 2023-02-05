“12 days off to prepare for Barcelona” – Manchester United fans react hilariously as Casemiro gets 3-match ban after red card

Manchester United fans reacted hilariously after Casemiro was sent off in the side's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (February 4). The Brazilian midfielder will serve a three-match suspension. He was given a red card for violent conduct on Eagles midfielder Will Hughes. The former Real Madrid man had his hands around his opponent's neck.

The Red Devils were 2-0 up by that stage after Bruno Fernandes' 7th-minute penalty and Marcus Rashford’s close-range finish in the 62nd minute. However, Palace gave Erik ten Hag's side a scare when Jeffrey Schlupp scored in the 76th minute.

Manchester United performed admirably with 10 men to secure all three points, but Casemiro's dismissal marred the victory. The Brazilian had only just returned from a one-game ban that saw him miss his side's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last time out in the league. He will now miss the Red Devils' clashes with Leeds United on Wednesday (February 8) and Sunday (February 12). The midfielder will also sit out the side's meeting with Leicester City on February 19.

The Brazilian has vital for Ten Hag's side this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 30 games across competitions. Fortunately for United fans, the midfielder will be available for their Europa League Playoff encounter with Barcelona on February 16. The suspension does not carry over to European football. Supporters have taken humor from the situation, claiming that the player can now rest for their massive first-leg battle with the Blaugrana at the Nou Camp.

Here's how Manchester United fans reacted to the midfielder's controversial sending-off on Twitter:

Trey @UTDTrey On the bright side, Casemiro has 12 days off to prepare for Barcelona On the bright side, Casemiro has 12 days off to prepare for Barcelona👀

Wayne Barton @WayneSBarton Don’t worry @Casemiro , a red card against Crystal Palace is part of the rite of passage of becoming a @ManUtd cult hero Don’t worry @Casemiro, a red card against Crystal Palace is part of the rite of passage of becoming a @ManUtd cult hero https://t.co/7vUPuRHqjV

Apache @_ataas_ Rested Casemiro for League Cup final and Barca game Rested Casemiro for League Cup final and Barca game https://t.co/YkbGG1fXWO

. @utdcynical If I could choose two teams for Casemiro to be suspended against it would probably be Leeds and Leicester. We should win both without him then he’s fully rested for Barca/Carabao final If I could choose two teams for Casemiro to be suspended against it would probably be Leeds and Leicester. We should win both without him then he’s fully rested for Barca/Carabao final

Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5 Will Hughes shouldn’t be putting his throat anywhere near Casemiro’s hands in the first place. Disgraceful. Will Hughes shouldn’t be putting his throat anywhere near Casemiro’s hands in the first place. Disgraceful.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Casemiro shown a red card with VAR intervention. Not sure attempted strangulation is mentioned in the laws, but if it was ….. Casemiro shown a red card with VAR intervention. Not sure attempted strangulation is mentioned in the laws, but if it was …..

Manchester United boss Ten Hag reacts to Casemiro's red card

Ten Hag admits that the midfielder crossed the line.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag has admitted that Casemiro crossed the line as referee Andre Marriner gave him his marching orders. However, the Dutch coach was unhappy with the official's performance. He said (via the United Stand):

"Casemiro crossed the line, you saw that. However, I’m unhappy with the inconsistent refereeing, not only this game but also in Palace. They elbowed Martinez. And then last week with Eriksen."

Interestingly, footage has emerged of the Brazilian midfielder hugging Hughes following the incident. Some fans claimed he was trying to keep the Palace man from getting involved in the ensuing brawl. It was the first straight red that Casemiro had been handed in his career. If United decide to appeal the sending-off, they risk adding a further game onto his suspension if they fail with their efforts. That would mean he misses the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on February 26.

Poll : 0 votes