13-goal striker ready to terminate contract and join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in 2024 - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are reported to be interested in bringing Luis Suarez to the MLS.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday (July 30) that the former Liverpool forward has agreed to terminate his current contract with Gremio in December 2023.

As of now, Suarez is contracted with the club until December 2024. The former Atletico Madrid player has scored 13 goals in 31 appearances for Gremio. The transfer expert stated that the MLS outfit will look to sign Suarez as a free agent in 2024.

Speaking earlier this month, co-owner of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas, revealed that the club were interested in signing the 36-year-old striker. He said (via ESPN):

"I don't know how Luis Suárez can leave Grêmio. But if he does, we are free to talk to Luis and bring him to Inter Miami. That possibility would be there."

He added:

"I consider him a star player, with an incredible career. And we all know he has a personal relationship with Lionel, Busi and Jordi."

Suarez and Messi played alongside each other in Barcelona's front line. The two shared the pitch on 258 occasions for the Catalan club and managed 99 joint goal contributions.

After scoring 195 goals from 283 appearances across all competitions in Camp Nou, the forward departed Barcelona in 2020. Just a year later, their star player, Messi, also departed, completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain for free.

Lionel Messi claims Luis Suarez deserved better send-off during Barcelona exit

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could be playing alongside each other at Inter Miami in 2024 (via Fabrizio Romano). The former Barcelona teammates have not played beside each other since Suarez's departure from the Catalan club in 2020.

According to the Argentina icon, the striker deserved a better send-off after being told he was not a part of then-manager Ronald Koeman's plans. He wrote on Instagram (via BBC Sport):

"You deserved a send-off matching who you are - one of the most important players in the club's history, achieving important things both as a group and individually. Not to get thrown out like you have been. But the truth is at this point nothing surprises me."

The Uruguay international scored 195 goals at Barcelona. Suarez won four La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy at Camp Nou.