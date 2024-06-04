“16 is coming”, “Exciting times ahead” - David Beckham, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and other Real Madrid stars react to Kylian Mbappe transfer

Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer has gotten superstars across the globe reacting on social media. Los Blancos have announced that Mbappe will join the club as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract this month. The Madrid giants have added another superstar to their ranks two days after winning their record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title.

Federico Valverde was one of the current Madrid players to react on social media. The Uruguayan left an emoji to express his feelings.

Vinicius Junior, meanwhile, commented:

"Tic."

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin also sent a welcome message to Mbappe, writing:

"Bienvenido (Welcome) crack."

Aurelien Tchouameni welcomed his France teammate by leaving three fire emojis. Check out his reaction below:

Sergio Ramos left a message for his former PSG teammate. The ex-Real Madrid captain wrote:

"welcome bro."

David Beckham also left a comment. The former Galactico wrote:

"Cogratulations you friend @k.mbappe. @realmadrid more exciting times ahead."

Jude Bellingham reacted on his Instagram story with an emoji.

Aurelien Tchouameni also left a congratulatory message for his international and new club teammate.

Los Blancos legend Marcelo wrote:

"The 16th is coming... Ah my Madrid!"

Rodrygo also had a welcome message for Kylian Mbappe. Check out the Brazilian's message:

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid: France captain's PSG career

Kylian Mbappe is now a Real Madrid player. However, his spell with PSG won't be easily forgotten. Mbappe joined the club in 2017 as a prodigious teenager. The relationship between him and the club has been hot and cold.

Mbappe, however, has been a consistent servant for the Parisian club. He has always maintained a spectacular level on the field. Mbappe scored 256 goals and provided 108 assists in 308 appearances for Los Merengues.

He won 15 trophies, including six Ligue 1 titles with the Parisian club. Even in his final season, Mbappe scored 44 goals and provided 10 assists in 48 appearances.

The UEFA Champions League title, though, has remained elusive to Mbappe. Joining Los Merengues, the most successful club in UCL history, could end that wait.